Poconos Man Hits Head On Curb, Dies While Getting Out Of Moving Car: Coroner

A Monroe County who was badly injured in an accident has succumbed to his injuries, officials announced.

Ryan Oskam, 30, of Kunkletown, got out of the moving car on the the 100 block of West Main Street in the borough of Bath, striking his head on the curb, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a statement.

He died on Sunday, March 26, from complications related to a traumatic head injury, Buglio said. The manner of death was accidental, he added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.