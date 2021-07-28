PHOTOS: Northampton County Motor Home Fire Deemed Suspicious

A fire that tore through a motor home in Northampton County before dawn Wednesday has been deemed suspicious, authorities said.

The blaze broke out at 2931 Jones Blvd. in Palmer Township, the local fire department said on Facebook.

Though the blaze was quickly extinguished, the 24-foot tow-behind trailer was deemed a total loss, according to a LehighValleyLive report citing Deputy Chief Jim Alercia.

The fire’s origin remains unclear, as the trailer had not been used for several months and was lacking electricity and propane hookups, Alercia told the outlet.

The fire was ruled suspicious and remains under investigation by Palmer Township Fire Department investigators and police.

