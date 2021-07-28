Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Breaking News: Pagans Motorcycle Gang Leader From Long Island Takes Plea On NJ Gun Charge Following PA Party
Police & Fire

PHOTOS: Northampton County Motor Home Fire Deemed Suspicious

Valerie Musson
A fire that tore through a motor home in Northampton County before dawn Wednesday has been deemed suspicious, authorities said.
Photo 2 Photo Credit: Palmer Municipal Fire Department via Facebook

A fire that tore through a motor home in Northampton County before dawn Wednesday has been deemed suspicious, authorities said.

The blaze broke out at 2931 Jones Blvd. in Palmer Township, the local fire department said on Facebook.

Though the blaze was quickly extinguished, the 24-foot tow-behind trailer was deemed a total loss, according to a LehighValleyLive report citing Deputy Chief Jim Alercia.

The fire’s origin remains unclear, as the trailer had not been used for several months and was lacking electricity and propane hookups, Alercia told the outlet.

The fire was ruled suspicious and remains under investigation by Palmer Township Fire Department investigators and police.

Scroll down to view more photos of the fire.

