PHOTOS: Driver Trapped; Dump Truck, Train Engine Severely Damaged In Head-On Crash In Nazareth

A dump truck driver had to be removed by first responders but was uninjured after crashing head-on into a train on the Upper and Lower Nazareth line Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the New Enterprise blacktop plant off Tatamy Road just after 1:50 p.m., Upper Nazareth Fire Chief Jeff Fassl said.

The dump truck was coming from the opposite direction when it collided with the front of the train, went airborne and landed against a rail car, authorities said.

A plant JLG boom lift truck was used to help free the driver from the quarry truck, which sustained major damages along with the train engine and rail car, Fassl said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

