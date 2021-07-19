PHOTOS: Car Slams Into Northampton County Home, Causes Partial Collapse

A car slammed into a house in Northampton County over the weekend, prompting an efficient response from several surrounding rescue crews, authorities said.

The Upper Nazareth Fire Department responded to Schoeneck Avenue just after 3 a.m. Sunday and found a car that had slammed through the garage of a ranch-style home, causing a domino effect that pushed the homeowner’s vehicle into the living room, the company said.

“The impact pushed the homeowner’s car that was unoccupied, in the garage, through three walls and ended up in the residents’ living room as well as the dining room area,” the department said.

The homeowner’s vehicle then acted as a barrier that prevented further penetration into the home and helped the occupants escape without injuries, the department said.

The home was shored up to prevent further collapse of the structure; meanwhile, crews worked to stop gas that began leaking from the car, which was still running.

Crews cleared the scene about eight hours later, the department said.

The Lehigh County Special Operations, Upper Nazareth Emergency Management, Nazareth EMS, Upper Nazareth Police and the Northampton County 911 Dispatchers also assisted.

