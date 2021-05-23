Pennsylvania State Trooper Shoots, Kills 55-Year-Old Man

Pennsylvania State Police were investigating after a trooper shot and killed a 55-year-old man in Northampton County Sunday, authorities said.

Troopers from the Troop M Belfast barracks responded to 940 Berger Road in Williams township for a 911 call related to a disturbance in the area when they were met with the man outside the home around 2:30 p.m., Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

A "confrontation" occurred and a trooper fired two rounds from their department-issued Sig Sauer P227 handgun, killing the male, whose identification was not being released.

Traffic was detoured from Berger Road onto Gaffney Hill Road during this investigation.

This shooting is being jointly investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Major Case Team and detectives from the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office.

Assisting with this investigation is the Troop M Forensic Services Unit, Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit and Williams Township Fire Department.

