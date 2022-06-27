Pedestrian Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver In Pizza Shop Parking Lot: Slate Belt Police

Authorities are seeking clues about a driver who struck a pedestrian in a Lehigh Valley pizza shop parking lot and fled the scene.

A white Ford F150 struck the victim in the parking lot of Pen Argyl Pizza at 510 E Main St. and fled the area around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, Slate Belt Regional Police said in a release on Sunday, June 26.

The truck had damage to its left rear tail light and several items in the back, police said.

Scroll down to view additional photos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Slate Belt Regional Police Department.

