PA Woman Refusing To Drop Screwdriver Had Meth: Police

A Northampton County woman who refused to drop a screwdriver was arrested for having meth in her possession, authorities said.

Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, Slate Belt police officers were called to a home on A Street in Wind Gap on a report of a "domestic in progress," where they discovered Margaret Newman, 47, who appeared to be "under the influence of a controlled substance," police said.

After refusing to drop a screwdriver, Newman was subdued and taken into custody, according to police.

Officers later discovered a yellow plastic bag containing meth and a blue glass pipe where Newman had slept the previous night, police said.

Investigators said Newman did not have a current mailing address.

She was lodged in Northampton County Prison.

