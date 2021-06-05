PA Woman Illegally Recorded Phone Call With Northampton County Prison Warden, Report Says

A Lehigh Valley woman has been accused of illegally recording a phone call with the warden of Northampton County Prison, a new report says.

Karen Lu, 35, faces two counts of interception, disclosure or use of wire, electronic or oral communication after speaking to prison warden David Penchishen on Jan. 26 about release conditions for her boyfriend, Justin Hale, 33, of Bethlehem, who was charged with attempted homicide, LehighValleyLive reports.

Lu, of Allentown, allegedly used the “Live App” recording application on her cell phone during the call, though her lawyer, William Goldman Jr., said that she was not aware that she was breaking the law and had “no evil intent in any way,” according to the report.

