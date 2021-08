A crash involving a tractor-trailer, a truck and other passenger vehicles shut down one lane on Route 78 in Northampton County Tuesday afternoon, state police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes near milepost 74 in Glendon Borough, PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

Multi vehicle crash, I-78 WB, MM 74, Glendon Borough, Northampton Co., involving Tractor Trailer, truck and passenger vehicles. Left lane is closed at this time. Use caution in the area. @wfmztraffic @lehighvalley @mcall @lvtraffic pic.twitter.com/dAVvDA7NgQ — Trooper Branosky (@PSPTroopMPIO) August 24, 2021

The left lane was closed for the crash cleanup and investigation, Branosky said.

“Use caution in the area,” said Branosky.

