PA Man Sought For Felony Child Sex Assault, Incest, Rape, Other Charges, Police Say

Seen him? Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a man wanted for felony child sex assault, incest, rape, and numerous other charges.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Benicio Antoin Benifield, 36, who has been charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault, felony rape under threat of forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16, felony indecent assault of a person less than 13, incest, corruption of minors, and other similar offenses, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Friday, June 17.

Benifield is described as a Black male with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. He stands about 5 feet tall and weighs about 225 pounds.

Benifield may be staying in the Macungie, Center City, or Allentown areas, police say.

Anyone with information on Benifield’s location should not approach him. Instead, call 911 or the Palmer Township Police immediately at (610) 759-2200.

Source: Palmer Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

