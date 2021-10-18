Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Police & Fire

PA Man Dies Of Suicide After Shooting Father’s Fianceé: Report

Valerie Musson
Slate Belt Regional Police
Slate Belt Regional Police Photo Credit: Slate Belt Regional Police Department via Facebook

A 35-year-old Pennsylvania man shot and critically injured a woman reports say was his father’s fianceé before fatally turning the weapon on himself early Monday morning.

Slate Belt Regional Police officers responding to the double-shooting report at 10 Tribe Ln. in Wind Gap found Ross Heyer Jr., 35, dead from a gunshot wound near a bedroom doorway just before 1:15 a.m., PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky said in a release.

Heyer’s cause of death was determined to be suicide, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said.

Officers also found a 58-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her bed, Branosky said.

The woman was treated at the scene and airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest, where she remains in critical condition, police said.

Heyer’s father, Ross Heyer Sr., witnessed the incident at his mobile home but was not injured, according to a report from LehighValleyLive stating the woman was his fianceé.

The incident remains under investigation by the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, Northampton County Coroners Office, Slate Belt Regional Police Department and the Troop M Forensic Services Unit.

