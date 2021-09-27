PA Driver Strangles Passenger On I-95, NY State Police Say

Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Zak Failla
New York State Police troopers arrested a man implicated in a domestic dispute on I-95 in Harrison.
New York State Police troopers arrested a man implicated in a domestic dispute on I-95 in Harrison. Photo Credit: NYSP

A 34-year-old Pennsylvania driver was arrested for strangling his passenger on the side of Interstate 95 in New York, authorities said.

New York State Police troopers from the New Rochelle barracks responded to complaints of a domestic disturbance on the southbound lanes of I-95 in Harrison around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26., police said.

Steven Silva Lugo, of Henryville, PA, struck the passenger several times before pulling the vehicle over, causing multiple contusions and scratches on the victim's arms and neck, authorities said.

While on the shoulder of I-95, both Silva Lugo and the passenger continued the physical altercation outside of the vehicle. 

Silva Lugo strangled the passenger, who momentarily losing consciousness, police said. When a witness stopped to assist, Silva Lugo fled the scene in the vehicle, police said.

Troopers later that day were able to contact Silva Lugo, who surrendered to State Police in New Rochelle without incident.

Silva Lugo was charged with second-degree strangulation and reckless endangerment. He was arraigned in the Town of Pelham Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

