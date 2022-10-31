One Killed In 2-Car Crash At Northampton County Intersection

One person was killed in a crash at a Northampton County intersection before dawn on Monday, Oct. 31, authorities said.

Crews responded to the two-vehicle crash at Routes 248 and 512 in Bath Borough, PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky said on Twitter just after 6 a.m.

Several detours were in place until around 8:40 a.m., Branosky said.

The county coroner’s office responded after a death was confirmed, LehighValleyLive reports.

Branosky did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

