Northampton Daily Voice
‘Not Going Back To Jail:’ Bethlehem Assault Suspect Tells Police To Shoot Him During Standoff

Valerie Musson
Darnell Brown, 22
Darnell Brown, 22 Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department via Facebook

A Bethlehem assault suspect armed with a gun told police that he was “not going back to jail” and asked them to shoot him during a standoff as they were attempting to take him into custody following a domestic dispute, reports say.

Darnell Brown, 22, was found in the area of Hill and Fortuna Streets as officers responded to the assault report just before 6:50 p.m. Thursday, Bethlehem Police said.

Brown resisted arrest and fled the scene as officers tried to apprehend him, police said.

He was eventually located and subdued despite efforts to fight with officers and resist, authorities said.

Once officers discovered a loaded magazine in Brown's waistband, he allegedly said he had a gun and wanted police to shoot him because he was "not going back to jail," WFMZ reports citing court records.

Brown was arrested and charged with simple assault, harassment, recklessly endangering another person, escape, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and several firearms offenses.

He was arraigned before the on-duty Northampton County District Magistrate and lodged at Northampton County Prison under $50,000 bail.

