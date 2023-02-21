Northampton Kicked From Bar Threatened To Kill Cop: Police

A man kicked out of a Northampton County business later threatened to kill the police who showed up at the scene, authorities allege.

Slate Belt regional officers were called to the American Legion post in Wind Gap Borough at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 for a reported "disturbance," the department wrote in a statement.

On arrival, police found 61-year-old Gregory L. Lutz of Saylorsburg. According to detectives, he threatened other patrons after being asked to leave the American Legion. When a Slate Belt officer tried to intervene, authorities said Lutz also threatened to kill him.

The 61-year-old "continued to use obscene and lewd language in the parking lot" and again threatened the officer before he was arrested, police said. Lutz was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness, they wrote.

He was remanded to the Northampton County lockup after being unable to post a $25,000 bond, per state court records. Lutz will appear in court for his preliminary hearing on March 3.

