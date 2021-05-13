Northampton County Woman Charged After Threatening To Kill Neighbor During Dispute, Police Say

A Northampton County woman has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill her neighbor during an argument last week, authorities said.

Janine E. Ulmer, 30, is accused of threatening to “commit the crime of criminal homicide” against her neighbor during a May 3 dispute on Sullivan Trail in Plainfield Township, Slate Belt Regional Police said.

Ulmer, of Plainfield, was arrested Wednesday and charged with terroristic threats and harassment, police said.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

