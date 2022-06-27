Northampton County Neighborhoods ‘Flooded With Bear Sightings,’ Police Say

Police have issued an alert after receiving several reports of a bear that was seen wandering around neighborhoods in Northampton County.

The bear was seen near Aicher Drive, Woodlawn Avenue, and Woodridge Terrace behind the 25th Street Shopping Center in Palmer Township, local police said on Sunday, June 26.

The town is working with the Pennsylvania Game Commission to ensure residents’ safety, police said, adding that the department has been “flooded” with bear sighting reports.

Meanwhile, those in the area are asked to avoid placing garbage outside earlier than scheduled pickup times and keep birdfeeders clean of food.

“If you observe a bear in your yard, please do not approach, and allow him to ‘be on his way,’” police said.

