Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Northampton County Man, 44, Accused Of Selling Meth, Report Says

Valerie Musson
Easton police
Easton police Photo Credit: Easton PD Facebook

A 44-year-old Northampton County man accused of selling methamphetamine is facing several charges, authorities said.

A search warrant carried out at the Palmer Township home of Nicholas Yankowy following multiple controlled purchases turned up an unspecified quantity of the drug in addition to scales and packaging materials, LehighValleyLive reports citing Easton Police Lt. Matthew Gerould.

Yankowy, of the 2900 block of Agnes Street, was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday and charged with delivery of meth and criminal use of a cellphone, Gerould said. He was taken to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

