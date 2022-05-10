Contact Us
Northampton County Boy Missing For Over A Month Found Safe: State Police

Valerie Musson
Justin Clarence Nunamacher, pictured above, was found safe after he had been missing since Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said.
UPDATE: Justin Clarence Nunamacher has been found and reunited with his family, state police said on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

-----------------------

Seen him? State Police have launched a search for a 16-year-old boy Northampton County boy who has been missing for several days.

Justin Clarence Nunamacher, pictured above, was last seen leaving his home on Oak Lake in Allen Township on a red mountain bike around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said in a release.

Nunamacher is about 6 feet tall, weighs 135 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts, gray Croc shoes and carrying a blue Nike backpack, Branosky said.

Anyone with information about Nunamacher’s whereabouts is urged to contact PSP Bethlehem at (610) 861-2026 and reference Incident Number PA22-1147433.

