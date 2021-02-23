Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton
‘No Evidence’ To Confirm Report Of Allentown Bridge Jumper, Police Say After Drone Search

Valerie Musson
Hamilton St. bridge in Allentown
Hamilton St. bridge in Allentown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Reports of a person that jumped from a bridge over the Lehigh River in Allentown were deemed unfounded following an extensive overnight drone search of the area, police say.

Allentown police and fire officials responded to the Hamilton St. Bridge just before 1:50 a.m. Tuesday on the initial report of a person who may have jumped.

The Lehigh Valley Drone Team worked alongside the Allentown Fire Department Rescue Boat to conduct a thorough search of the area, which yielded negative results, city police said.

“Investigators reviewed video footage from this area and currently there is no evidence to suggest that the incident occurred as initially reported,” police said.

However, the investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Allentown Police Department at (610) 437-7753 ext. 1.

