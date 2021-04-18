Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice
NJ Man Dies In PA Skydiving Accident

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Sarah Way
Sarah Way Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 74-year-old New Jersey man died in a Pennsylvania skydiving accident Sunday, officials said.

Ed Harney, of Paramus (Bergen County) was pronounced dead shortly after the incident in Smithfield Township, the Monroe County Coroner's Office said.

The incident occurred sometime around noon on Sarah Way, WFMZ reports.

Sky’s the Limit Skydiving Center is located in East Stroudsburg, near the area where authorities were called to investigate, WFMZ says.

The skydiving facility did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment. 

