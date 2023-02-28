NC Man Vowed To 'Shoot Everybody' At PA Middle School With 'Satan Club': DA

The violent threats that closed a Lehigh Valley middle school last week came from a North Carolina man who was upset about an "After School Satan Club," says Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck.

Saucon Valley School District in Hellertown canceled all afterschool activities Tuesday, Feb. 21, and kept every school closed on Wednesday, Feb., after administrators learned of an unspecified "violent threat," district officials said on Facebook last week.

Now, in a statement on Tuesday, Feb. 28, DA Houck says the threat came from a caller angry that the district was allowing the "After School Satan Club" to use school resources. A male suspect left a voicemail saying he would "come in there and shoot everybody.”

While students were kept home, police investigators tracked the threatening phone call to a prepaid Cricket Wireless line registered to a woman named Par Iang in Charlotte, North Carolina, the DA said.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department visited the listed address for Iang, who told them that the phone number was used exclusively by her 20-year-old brother, Ceu "Van" Uk.

The DA said Uk was "upset" when police arrived at the home, and that he refused to cooperate after giving officers his phone number. He denied leaving the message initially but later confessed while claiming "he didn’t mean it," according to authorities.

"He stated the After School Satan Club is trying to turn kids into devils, and he found out about it on Facebook," the DA's office wrote. Additionally, Uk threatened to "beat the (expletive) out of" officers if they returned to his home, prosecutors alleged.

The 20-year-old was taken into custody in Charlotte on Monday, Feb. 27 and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, DA Houck said, thanking Lower Saucon Township Police.

Saucon Valley School District acknowledged the arrest in a message to the community posted on Facebook Tuesday.

The "After School Satan Club" was apparently announced in a flyer that began circulating on area Facebook pages sometime before the district was threatened on Feb. 21.

But in a message sent to parents on Friday, Feb. 24, Superintendent Jaime Vlasaty said the district would reverse course and not allow the club to use school resources, citing board policy and potential disruptions on campus, the Allentown Morning Call reported.

