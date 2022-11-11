'My Son Will Bash Your Skulls In,' PA Town's Public Works Director Apparently Told Young Boys

The head of one Pennsylvania town's public works department was charged with harassing and terrorizing a pair of 11- and 12-year-old boys, at one point telling them he'd have his son "bash their skulls in," several news reports say citing authorities.

The boys approached Easton's Dave Hopkins on Hamilton Street to show him a Pokemon card last month, to which Hopkins replied, "Good for you, [expletive] off," WFMZ says citing the Northampton County DA.

The younger boy apparently muttered a curse word under his breath, prompting Hopkins to chase them down and say: "Take this as a lesson. If I find you or that [expletive] again, I will hunt you down and have my son bash your skulls in," the DA said.

The boy took the threat seriously and told his parents, who called police, officials said. Hopkins' lawyer told WFMZ that there are "two sides to every story."

Since the alleged incident happened during Hopkins' off hours, his job status has not been impacted, local officials tell LehighValleyLive. He's been charged with terroristic threats and harassment, and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

