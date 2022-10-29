Monroe County Bank Robber Learns His Fate

A New York man convicted of robbing a Monroe County bank last September will spend five years in prison, authorities have announced.

Federal officials say Michael Muse, 44, of Brooklyn, walked into the ESSA Bank on Milford Road in Middle Smithfield Township on Sept. 16, 2021 and stole about $9,000 at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

The firearm was later determined to be an air pistol, authorities said.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, federal Judge Malachy E. Mannion sentenced Muse to five years imprisonment, officials said in a statement.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.