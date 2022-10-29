Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Monroe County Bank Robber Learns His Fate

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
The New York man who robbed this ESSA Bank in Monroe County last year will spend 5 years in federal prison.
The New York man who robbed this ESSA Bank in Monroe County last year will spend 5 years in federal prison. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A New York man convicted of robbing a Monroe County bank last September will spend five years in prison, authorities have announced. 

Federal officials say Michael Muse, 44, of Brooklyn, walked into the ESSA Bank on Milford Road in Middle Smithfield Township on Sept. 16, 2021 and stole about $9,000 at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.  

The firearm was later determined to be an air pistol, authorities said. 

On Thursday, Oct. 27, federal Judge Malachy E. Mannion sentenced Muse to five years imprisonment, officials said in a statement. 

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.