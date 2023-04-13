Mom, Son, And Others Sold Fentanyl To Cops In Stroudsburg: DA

Four people are in police custody — including a mother and her son — after Monroe County authorities say they tried to sell fentanyl to an undercover police officer.

All four were arrested on Monday, April 10 following a months-long investigation that culminated with a controlled drug buy in Stroudsburg, said Monroe County District Attorney E. David Christine, Jr. in a statement.

Those charged are:

Zachary Herbst, 26, of East Stroudsburg

Sheila Conway, 45, of Saylorsburg

Justin Conway, 41, of Saylorsburg

Robert Sampson, 46, no fixed address

The investigation by county detectives began in February when authorities noticed that Herbst was making "frequent trips" to the Kensington section of Philadelphia and to Paterson, New Jersey, allegedly "to obtain drugs" for sale and for "personal use," officials said.

An undercover investigator made contact with Herbst, who eventually would offer to buy the officer fentanyl during his "trips" out of the county, police claimed.

Before their arrests on Monday, authorities say Herbst, his mom Sheila, and the others drove to Paterson for fentanyl, which they allegedly used on the ride back.

They arrived at the Wawa on West Main Street in Stroudsburg and were all arrested after selling some of the drugs to undercover detectives, authorities wrote. In their car, police said they found "just over four bundles of heroin/fentanyl."

All four suspects were booked at the Monroe County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail, and each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 24, according to detectives.

