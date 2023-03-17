Meth, Pot Seized From Wanted NJ Woman In Lehigh Valley Car Crash: Police

A New Jersey woman who was allegedly caught with drugs at the scene of a car accident last year is now facing criminal charges, authorities say.

Police in Forks Township were called to a crash at the corner of Uhler and Kesslerville roads on May 25 last year, the department said in a release. They arrived and soon noticed that one of the back-seat passengers in an involved car, Samantha Ike, had an active bench warrant in Northampton County, police said.

Ike was taken into custody at the scene and searched during the arrest, the release says. Police claimed they found "several baggies of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana," along with drug paraphernalia in Ike's bags and "on her person."

Drug tests later confirmed both substances, the department said. In total, authorities alleged that Ike had 51 grams of meth at the time of her arrest.

Ike, now 25, of Stewartsville, New Jersey, was taken into custody Thursday, March 16, "following an investigation into the motor vehicle accident and drug possession," Forks police wrote.

According to state court records, she was remanded to the Northampton County jail after her arraignment where bail was set at 10 percent of $10,000. Ike is due back in court on March 30 for a preliminary hearing.

