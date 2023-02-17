Meth, Fentanyl Seized In Early Morning Easton Raid: Police

A team of state, local, and federal law enforcement agents descended on an Easton home early Friday, seizing drugs and firearms, according to authorities.

City police, joined by Palmer Township police, state troopers, the Northampton County Drug Task Force, and the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at a property on the 100 block of North 8th Street at about 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, officials said in a release.

First entry was made by a state police tactical team, authorities said. Once the area was secured, officers began the search.

In all, police said they seized about 1,000 ecstasy and fentanyl pills, more than a pound of meth, a stolen handgun, an undisclosed amount of cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Charges for the involved suspects are pending, and investigators continue to work the case, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.