Man Used Trash Bags To Steal $100s In Seafood From Lehigh Valley Giant Stores, Police Say

Police are on the lookout for a man who stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of seafood from Giant stores throughout Lehigh Valley.

The suspect, pictured above, stole hundreds in frozen seafood from Giant grocery stores in Bethlehem Township and Lehigh Valley twice in October and November 2021, and again on Thursday, Feb. 3, township police said Friday.

The man stole the seafood by loading it into trash bags and fled as a passenger in a black Nissan Altima on each occasion, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call Bethlehem Township Police Sgt. Powell at 610-814-6409 or send an email to spowell@bethlehemtwp.com.

