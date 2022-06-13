Man Charged With Assault, Terroristic Threats: Slate Belt Police

A 30-year-old man was charged with assault and terroristic threats following an incident in the Slate Belt area, local police said.

Officers responding to a home in Plainfield Township found the victim with signs of assault around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, Slate Belt Regional Police said.

A follow-up investigation found that the victim had gotten into an argument with Tyler Keith Gold that turned physical before he fled the scene, police said.

Gold then “threatened to commit a crime of violence with the intent to terrorize the victim,” according to police.

A warrant was issued for Gold’s arrest before he turned himself in around 6 a.m. that morning.

Gold was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment. He was released on $2,500 unsecured bail and is scheduled to appear in court.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

