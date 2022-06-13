Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Award-Winning Pokémon Voice Actor From PA Dies Suddenly
Police & Fire

Man Charged With Assault, Terroristic Threats: Slate Belt Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Slate Belt Regional Police Department
Slate Belt Regional Police Department Photo Credit: Slate Belt Regional Police Department via Facebook

A 30-year-old man was charged with assault and terroristic threats following an incident in the Slate Belt area, local police said.

Officers responding to a home in Plainfield Township found the victim with signs of assault around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, Slate Belt Regional Police said.

A follow-up investigation found that the victim had gotten into an argument with Tyler Keith Gold that turned physical before he fled the scene, police said.

Gold then “threatened to commit a crime of violence with the intent to terrorize the victim,” according to police.

A warrant was issued for Gold’s arrest before he turned himself in around 6 a.m. that morning.

Gold was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment. He was released on $2,500 unsecured bail and is scheduled to appear in court.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.