Northampton Daily Voice
Man Charged In OD Death Of Northampton County Prisoner: Report

Valerie Musson
Northampton County Prison
Northampton County Prison Photo Credit: https://www.northamptoncounty.org/

A man has been charged in connection with the deadly overdose of a Northampton County prisoner, WFMZ reports.

William Simcox Jr., 56, of Montgomery County, allegedly provided fentanyl and a veterinary sedative to several inmates, the report says citing the DA's office.

Among those inmates was 27-year-old Daniel Gottesman, who was found dead in his cell from an overdose on Sept. 3, the outlet says.

Released on Oct. 20, Simcox Jr. was taken back into custody in Montgomery County on Thursday and is facing charges of drug delivery resulting in death and other similar offenses, according to the report.

Click here for the full report from WFMZ.

