Man Beats Former Landlord With Axe Handle After Breaking Into Northampton County Cabin: Report

A 27-year-old man beat his former landlord with an axe handle Sunday afternoon after breaking into a cabin in Northampton County cabin, reports say.

David Nelson Iannantuono broke in to the structure on the 400 block of Pool Road in Moore Township through a window before emerging from his hiding spot in the bathroom and striking the victim — his former landlord — using an axe handle around 2:45 p.m., LehighValleyLive reports citing court papers.

The victim struggled and escaped from Iannantuono, who then ran into the woods before being located, arrested and charged with burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, defiant trespass and harassment, the outlet states.

Iannantuono was being held at Northampton County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail and has a hearing scheduled Oct. 4.

Click here for the full report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.