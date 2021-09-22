Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Man Beats Former Landlord With Axe Handle After Breaking Into Northampton County Cabin: Report

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Moore Township Police
Moore Township Police Photo Credit: http://mooretownship.org/police_about.html

A 27-year-old man beat his former landlord with an axe handle Sunday afternoon after breaking into a cabin in Northampton County cabin, reports say.

David Nelson Iannantuono broke in to the structure on the 400 block of Pool Road in Moore Township through a window before emerging from his hiding spot in the bathroom and striking the victim — his former landlord — using an axe handle around 2:45 p.m., LehighValleyLive reports citing court papers.

The victim struggled and escaped from Iannantuono, who then ran into the woods before being located, arrested and charged with burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, defiant trespass and harassment, the outlet states.

Iannantuono was being held at Northampton County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail and has a hearing scheduled Oct. 4.

Click here for the full report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.