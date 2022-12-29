Man, 80, Dead From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning After Vehicle Hits Northampton County Guardrail

An 80-year-old man died from Carbon Monoxide poisoning following a Wednesday evening crash in Northampton County, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Route 512 (Moorestown Road) at Broad Road in Bushkill Township just after 5:55 p.m., Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said.

Michael A. Delvecchio, of Bath Borough, was a front passenger that struck a bridge guardrail, Lysek said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Delvecchio’s cause of death was due to Carbon Monoxide toxicity, and his manner of death was ruled accidental.

The crash remains under investigation by the Bushkill Township Police Department and the Coroner’s Office. No further details were released.

