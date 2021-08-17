Man, 22, Stalked Woman Online, Imprisoned, Assaulted Her At Northampton County Home, Police Say

A 22-year-old man was jailed after police say he stalked a woman on social media and assaulted and imprisoned her at her Northampton County home.

Zachary Tyler Petrucelli is accused of randomly contacting the woman several times on social media, Lower Saucon Police said.

After the woman asked him to stop and blocked him, Petrucelli allegedly went to her Hellertown home, cornered her in a room and held her down by her wrists on August 13, according to police.

“When the victim broke away she went into another room and the defendant would not let her out until she yelled for help,” police said.

The next night, Petrucelli is accused of going to the victim’s home again and placing large rocks across the driveway to prevent her from leaving, police said.

Petrucelli was arrested at his home Sunday on a warrant with charges for stalking, false imprisonment, simple assault, defiant trespass, loitering and prowling at night, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Petrucelli was being held at Northampton County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Source: Lower Saucon Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.