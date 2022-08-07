Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Lehigh Valley Man Wielding Handgun Threatens Subway Worker Over Food Order, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Subway in Bethlehem
Subway in Bethlehem Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Lehigh Valley man who allegedly wielded a handgun and threatened a local Subway worker over a food order was arrested and slapped with numerous charges, authorities said.

Wayne T. Powell Jr., 23, of Bethlehem, was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, firearms not to be carried without a license, harassment, and disorderly conduct following the incident at the Subway on Broad Street, Bethlehem Police said in a release on Friday, July 8.

Officers responding to the disturbance report at the store spoke with the employee, who claimed that a customer — later identified as Powell — had become irate about a food order around 6:55 p.m. on Thursday, July 7.

Powell then left the store and returned with a handgun, which he pointed at the employee while making threats to hurt him, according to police.

Powell was later found near the 500 block of High Street, where a search of his apartment allegedly turned up a loaded handgun in the kitchen.

Additional details were not released.

