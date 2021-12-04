Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Lehigh Valley Man Charged For Gambling With Credit Cards Stolen While Escorting Woman To Car

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem
Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man from Bethlehem has been charged after he allegedly gambled online using credit cards he stole from a woman in a wheelchair when escorting her to her car.

Victor Manuel Mariera, 41, is accused of stealing the cards from the woman at Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem shortly after 12:45 a.m. on April 7, LehighValleyLive reports citing the the Bureau of Gaming Enforcement.

Mariera, of the 1100 block of Dover Lane, was seen caught on surveillance footage taking the woman to her car, rummaging through her white bag and placing it in his backpack, the report says.

The victim later reported a $750 charge from an online gambling website on one of the stolen cards, authorities said.

Mariera, who checked into the casino’s hotel around 10:30 p.m. April 7, was identified and tracked down through his Wind Creek player’s card.

He told investigators that the woman asked him to throw away trash in the white bag, where he found the cards, authorities said.

Mariera then told police that he tried to use the stolen cards to gamble online for two bets — but the transactions failed to go through.

Mariera was charged with access device issued to another who didn’t authorize use and arraigned April 8 on $15,000 unsecured bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.