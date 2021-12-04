Lehigh Valley Man Charged For Gambling With Credit Cards Stolen While Escorting Woman To Car

A man from Bethlehem has been charged after he allegedly gambled online using credit cards he stole from a woman in a wheelchair when escorting her to her car.

Victor Manuel Mariera, 41, is accused of stealing the cards from the woman at Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem shortly after 12:45 a.m. on April 7, LehighValleyLive reports citing the the Bureau of Gaming Enforcement.

Mariera, of the 1100 block of Dover Lane, was seen caught on surveillance footage taking the woman to her car, rummaging through her white bag and placing it in his backpack, the report says.

The victim later reported a $750 charge from an online gambling website on one of the stolen cards, authorities said.

Mariera, who checked into the casino’s hotel around 10:30 p.m. April 7, was identified and tracked down through his Wind Creek player’s card.

He told investigators that the woman asked him to throw away trash in the white bag, where he found the cards, authorities said.

Mariera then told police that he tried to use the stolen cards to gamble online for two bets — but the transactions failed to go through.

Mariera was charged with access device issued to another who didn’t authorize use and arraigned April 8 on $15,000 unsecured bail.

