Lehigh Valley Man, 53, Accused Of Selling Meth, Cocaine

A 53-year-old man is facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop near a Lehigh Valley tire shop led to the discovery of meth and cocaine, authorities said.

Keith Lee Werkheiser, of Forks Township, was charged with felony drug possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended, Forks Township Police said in a release on Monday, Oct. 10.

The charges stem from a traffic stop near Mavis Discount Tire on Wednesday, May 18, when Werkheiser was allegedly found with various amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.

A consultation with the Northampton County District Attorney's Office led to the approval of criminal charges and the filing of a warrant for Werkheiser’s arrest on Monday, Sept. 19.

Source: Forks Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

