Lehigh Valley Man, 31, Missing For Several Days, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Justin A. Little, 31, of Easton
Justin A. Little, 31, of Easton Photo Credit: Easton Police Department

Police are searching for a 31-year-old man from the Lehigh Valley area who has been missing for several days.

Justin A. Little, 31, was last seen at his Easton home on Monday, August 14, police said.

Little stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria sedan with PA registration LSE-9259, according to police.

Little makes frequent trips to Easton and Bethlehem, said police, who are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information about Little’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

