Lehigh Valley Driver Killed In Double Pickup Truck Crash, Police Say

A Lehigh Valley driver was killed in a crash involving two pickup trucks, authorities said.

Sylvanus Schmick, 59, and a passenger, Jeremy Schmick, were heading westbound on Route 248 in a blue Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic at the intersection of Sycamore Drive in Lehigh Township just before 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, the department said in a press release.

Schmick, of Lansford, collided with a red Ford F250 Supercab pickup truck with a utility body driven by a 17-year-old Nazareth resident before the Silverado rolled onto its side, police said.

Schmick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting agencies include the Lehigh Township Police Department, Lehigh Township Fire Department, Lehigh Township Fire Police, and Northampton Regional EMS.

The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact the Lehigh Township Police Department at 610-760-8800.

