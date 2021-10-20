Lehigh Valley Cannabis Dispensary Robbed At Gunpoint, Police Say

A man armed with a handgun threatened a Lehigh Valley cannabis dispensary worker before fleeing with an undetermined amount of product Monday night, police confirmed.

The suspect — pictured above — wielded the weapon and threatened an employee who was leaving the Bloc Cannabis Dispensary on Nazareth Pike after closing the store around 8:50 p.m., township police said.

The worker stated that they had been forced back inside the store, where the suspect stole an undetermined amount of product, police said.

The worker was not injured.

The suspect fled in the vehicle pictured above, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Cpl. Anderson at 610-814-6461 or email janderson@bethlehemtwp.com.

