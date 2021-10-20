Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Lehigh Valley Cannabis Dispensary Robbed At Gunpoint, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A man armed with a handgun threatened a Bethlehem cannabis dispensary worker before fleeing with an undetermined amount of product Monday night, police confirmed.
A man armed with a handgun threatened a Bethlehem cannabis dispensary worker before fleeing with an undetermined amount of product Monday night, police confirmed. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Township Police Dept. via Facebook

A man armed with a handgun threatened a Lehigh Valley cannabis dispensary worker before fleeing with an undetermined amount of product Monday night, police confirmed.

The suspect — pictured above — wielded the weapon and threatened an employee who was leaving the Bloc Cannabis Dispensary on Nazareth Pike after closing the store around 8:50 p.m., township police said.

The worker stated that they had been forced back inside the store, where the suspect stole an undetermined amount of product, police said.

The worker was not injured.

The suspect fled in the vehicle pictured above, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Cpl. Anderson at 610-814-6461 or email janderson@bethlehemtwp.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.