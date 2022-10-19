Known Megan's Law Offender Attempts Child Kidnapping At PA Walmart, Police Say

Police are seeking clues on a known Megan’s Law offender who allegedly attempted to abduct a child at a PA Walmart.

The man pictured above was seen pulling on a toddler in an attempt to remove them from a shopping cart while the parents were shopping at the Nazareth Pike store in Bethlehem Square Mall on Saturday, Oct. 15, township police said in a press release.

The toddler cried to their parents, prompting the man to flee, according to police.

A Walmart worker was made aware of the incident, however, the victims apparently left without providing their contact information.

A follow-up investigation and examination of surveillance footage showed that the man was in the store on the day in question between 8:11 p.m. and 8:50 p.m., as well as on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 3:19 p.m. to 3:36 p.m., when he was seen following a toddler and young school-age child around the store, police said.

Further investigation showed that the man was a known Megan’s Law offender who is currently on parole for offenses against children, according to police.

PA State Police subsequently filed a parole violation and were able to apprehend and detain the man on the violations. His name was not released.

Detectives continue to seek details on this incident, as well as contact information for the victim’s family. Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Brehm at 610-814-6414 or email pbrehm@bethlehemtwp.com.

