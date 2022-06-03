KNOW THEM? Suspects Targeting Elderly Shoppers Steal Wallet At Lehigh Valley Giant Store

Recognize them? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects they say stole an elderly woman’s wallet while pretending to shop at a Giant food store in the Lehigh Valley.

The suspects were seen on surveillance footage at the Nazareth Pike store in Bethlehem Township targeting elderly female shoppers with their purses in the top basket of the shopping cart around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, police said in a release on Thursday, June 2.

The suspects followed one elderly shopper for several aisles before stealing another woman’s wallet, which was more easily accessible, authorities said.

The suspects then left the store while concealing the wallet in a purple plastic file folder and drove away in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Kraemer at 610-814-6473 or send an email to gkraemer@bethlehemtwp.com.

