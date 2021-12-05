KNOW HIM? Police Seek ID For Suspect In Broad Daylight Armed Robbery At Northampton Mini Mart

RECOGNIZE HIM? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a Northampton County mini mart in broad daylight Wednesday morning.

The suspect, described as a “light-skinned male,” wielded a knife at the Broad Street Mini Mart on W. Broad Street just before 11:50 a.m., Bethlehem Police said.

The man fled the store with an undetermined amount of money, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the department’s tip line at 610-691-6660 or send an email to bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.