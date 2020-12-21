KNOW HIM? Police Seek ID For Northampton County Sports Store Shoplifter

Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say stole around $500 worth of merchandise from a local Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

The man pictured above stole $500 in merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods at Birkland Place around 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Bethlehem Township Police said.

He fled the store in a white GMC SUV from the early 2000s, police said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Ptl. Ebner at (610) 419-4429 or email aebner@bethlehemtwp.com.

