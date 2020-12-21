Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
KNOW HIM? Police Seek ID For Northampton County Sports Store Shoplifter

Valerie Musson
Photo Credit: Bethlehem Township Police Dept. via Facebook

The man pictured above stole $500 in merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods at Birkland Place around 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Bethlehem Township Police said.

He fled the store in a white GMC SUV from the early 2000s, police said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Ptl. Ebner at (610) 419-4429 or email aebner@bethlehemtwp.com.

