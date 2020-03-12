KNOW HIM? Police Seek ID For Masked Walmart Thief Who Assaulted Worker

Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help identifying a masked man who they say stole a laptop and assaulted an employee at Walmart last weekend.

The man pictured above is accused of stealing the merchandise and assaulting an employee as he fled from Walmart on Easton-Nazareth Highway in Lower Nazareth Nov. 29, Colonial Regional Police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Officer Vas at vas@colonialregionalpd.org or call 610-861-4820.

