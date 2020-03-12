Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice
Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? Police Seek ID For Masked Walmart Thief Who Assaulted Worker

Valerie Musson
The man pictured above is accused of stealing the merchandise and assaulting an employee as he fled from Walmart on Easton-Nazareth Highway in Lower Nazareth Nov. 29, Colonial Regional Police said.
Photo Credit: Colonial Regional Police Department via Facebook

Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help identifying a masked man who they say stole a laptop and assaulted an employee at Walmart last weekend.

The man pictured above is accused of stealing the merchandise and assaulting an employee as he fled from Walmart on Easton-Nazareth Highway in Lower Nazareth Nov. 29, Colonial Regional Police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Officer Vas at vas@colonialregionalpd.org or call 610-861-4820.

