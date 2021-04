Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say fled an attempted traffic stop in Northampton County.

The man fled when officers tried to pull him over near the 1600 block of Lehigh Street in Wilson on Tuesday, borough police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Sergeant Shane Gessner at Sgessner@WilsonPD.org or call 610-258-8746.

