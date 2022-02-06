KNOW HIM? Police Seek ID For Lehigh Valley Assault Suspect

Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for an assault in the Lehigh Valley area.

The man pictured above allegedly assaulted the victim in Bethlehem on Wednesday, June 1, police said.

Click here to view additional photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Bethlehem Police at 610-865-7000 or send an email to Officer Brailo #488 at sbrailo@bethlehem-pa.gov.

