Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? Police Seek ID For Lehigh Valley Assault Suspect

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for an assault in the Lehigh Valley area.
Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for an assault in the Lehigh Valley area. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department via Facebook

Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for an assault in the Lehigh Valley area.

The man pictured above allegedly assaulted the victim in Bethlehem on Wednesday, June 1, police said.

Click here to view additional photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Bethlehem Police at 610-865-7000 or send an email to Officer Brailo #488 at sbrailo@bethlehem-pa.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.