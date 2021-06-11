KNOW HIM? Northampton PD Seeks ID For Man Who Tried To Lure Boy Into Van, Fled When Confronted

Police in Northampton County are seeking information on a man who allegedly approached a boy on the street and asked him to get inside his car.

The boy was walking a disabled bicycle near Main Street and Walnut Street in Hellertown when the man approached him and asked the boy to “come to him so he can assist with his bicycle” around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, local police said.

The man fled north on Main Street after a nearby citizen witnessing the interaction approached the boy to ask if the man was bothering him, police said.

The man is white and estimated to be about 60 years old with longer gray hair, “possibly in a pony tail or bun,” police said.

His vehicle is believed to be an older model, dull black full-size van with a gray primer spot on the passenger side area.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Officer DeLeone of the Hellertown Police Department at 610-838-7040 or 610-759-2200.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.