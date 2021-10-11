KNOW HER? Bethlehem Police Seek ID For Woman Who Snatched Walmart Worker’s Purse, Fled

Recognize her? Police in Bethlehem are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman they say snatched a Walmart worker’s purse and fled.

The woman pictured above stole a purse belonging to an employee at Walmart in Bethlehem Township around 6 p.m. on Sept. 19, local police said in a Wednesday release.

The woman fled the store with a man in the vehicle pictured above, police said.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to call Ptl. Lindsay at 610-419-9694 or send an email to klindsay@bethlehemtwp.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.