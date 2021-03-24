Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? Slate Belt Police Seek To ID Pickup Truck Last Seen At High School

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities are seeking information about a pickup truck last seen at Pen Argyl High School around 4:30 p.m. on March 17, Slate Belt Regional Police said.
Authorities are seeking information about a pickup truck last seen at Pen Argyl High School around 4:30 p.m. on March 17, Slate Belt Regional Police said. Photo Credit: Slate Belt Regional Police Department via Facebook

Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help identifying a pickup truck seen at a local high school.

The truck — pictured above — was last seen at Pen Argyl High School around 4:30 p.m. on March 17, Slate Belt Regional Police said.

Authorities did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

Anyone with information about the driver or owner of the truck is asked to contact SBRPD Headquarters at 610-759-8517. All calls can remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.