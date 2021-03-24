KNOW ANYTHING? Slate Belt Police Seek To ID Pickup Truck Last Seen At High School

Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help identifying a pickup truck seen at a local high school.

The truck — pictured above — was last seen at Pen Argyl High School around 4:30 p.m. on March 17, Slate Belt Regional Police said.

Authorities did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

Anyone with information about the driver or owner of the truck is asked to contact SBRPD Headquarters at 610-759-8517. All calls can remain anonymous.

