Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice

Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? Shots Fired At Vehicle In Easton, Police Say

Valerie Musson
900 block of Philadelphia Road in Easton
900 block of Philadelphia Road in Easton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Easton Police are seeking information after shots were fired at a vehicle late Sunday night.

Officers responded to the reported gunfire on the 900 block of Philadelphia Road around 11:25 p.m. and recovered ballistic evidence, Inspector John Piperato said in a release.

A silver or light-colored sedan left the scene heading south on Philadelphia Road following the shooting, police said.

No victims were identified; however, the sedan may have tinted windows and gunshot damage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 610-250-6637 or use the department tip line at 610-250-6635.

